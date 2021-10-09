Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Welltower worth $696,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 896,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

