Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $630,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

