Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 104,980 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of PPG Industries worth $684,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

