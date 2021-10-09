Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 197,791 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Amphenol worth $730,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.