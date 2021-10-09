Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,115 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of MSCI worth $744,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $600.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.16. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.