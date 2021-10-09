Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 270,815 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of ResMed worth $704,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $253.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.05. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.