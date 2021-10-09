Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of General Dynamics worth $651,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

