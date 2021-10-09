Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Digital Realty Trust worth $738,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.66 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

