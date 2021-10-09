Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Carrier Global worth $700,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 132.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,676,000 after purchasing an additional 597,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 733.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 565,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.