Geode Capital Management LLC Has $620.19 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Baxter International worth $620,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Baxter International by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

