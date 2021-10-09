Geode Capital Management LLC Has $625.84 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Motorola Solutions worth $625,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.