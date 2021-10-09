Geode Capital Management LLC Has $674.10 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of DuPont de Nemours worth $674,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

