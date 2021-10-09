Geode Capital Management LLC Has $707.11 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929,465 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 194,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Electronic Arts worth $707,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $60,479,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

