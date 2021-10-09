Geode Capital Management LLC Has $714.42 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of MetLife worth $714,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

