Geode Capital Management LLC Has $746.03 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of SBA Communications worth $746,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average is $321.07. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.