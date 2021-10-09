Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Paychex worth $711,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paychex by 176.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 212.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 469.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,483.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

