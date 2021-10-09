Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of CrowdStrike worth $619,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after buying an additional 470,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after buying an additional 236,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.