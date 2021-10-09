Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Yum! Brands worth $624,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 324,601 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

