Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of L3Harris Technologies worth $684,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

