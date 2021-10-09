Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Ross Stores worth $673,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

