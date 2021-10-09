Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,451 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Cummins worth $648,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

