Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,065 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of IQVIA worth $781,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

