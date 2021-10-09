Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $821,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

VRTX stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

