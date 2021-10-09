Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Roper Technologies worth $741,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $451.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

