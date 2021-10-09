GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $4,804,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 28,652.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

