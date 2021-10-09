Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and $6.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

