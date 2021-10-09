Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

