Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$17.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

