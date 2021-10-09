Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2,123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.70% of Glatfelter worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.