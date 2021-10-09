GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

