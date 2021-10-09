Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $31,777.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00232925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00102058 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.