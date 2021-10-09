GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 102.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $834,698.40 and $182.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

