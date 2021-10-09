Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

