Gnosis Price Hits $301.77 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $454.04 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $301.77 or 0.00551239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

