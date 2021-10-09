GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

GOCO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

