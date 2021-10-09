Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $643,836.49 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $643,836.49 and $98,974.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00087535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.53 or 1.00063350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.44 or 0.06432381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars.

