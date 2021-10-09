GoldFund (GFUN) Market Capitalization Tops $85,071.51

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. GoldFund has a market cap of $85,071.51 and $142.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004493 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

