Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 81,107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,075 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 58,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.