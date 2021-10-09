Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $690,805.10 and $188,784.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.