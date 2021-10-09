Governor DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,226.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $73,226.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

