Govi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $299,845.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Govi has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $299,845.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,150,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

