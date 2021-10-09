Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Graphic Packaging worth $30,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

GPK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.