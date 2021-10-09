Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,008.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00328565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

