Graviton Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $55,892.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

