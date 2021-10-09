Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $69,292.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

