Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of GPR stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 399,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

