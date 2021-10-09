Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPEAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

