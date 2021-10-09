Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGI opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

