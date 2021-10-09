Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 40,623 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of The Bancorp worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TBBK opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

