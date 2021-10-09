GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $4,878,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 7.37.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

